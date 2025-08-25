ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കോഴിക്കോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Aug 2025 8:57 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Aug 2025 8:57 PM IST
News Summary - Heart attack; Kozhikode native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കോഴിക്കോട് തെര്ത്തള്ളി സ്വദേശി ഹനീഫ (49) ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം ഒമാനില് നിര്യാതനായി. ശാരീരികസ്വസ്ഥത അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടര്ന്ന് റൂവിയിലെ സ്വകാര്യ ആശുപത്രിയില് പ്രവേശിപ്പിച്ചതായിരുന്നു. ഒമ്പത് മാസം മുമ്പാണ് ഒമിനിലെത്തിയത്. ഗാലയിൽ ഒരു സ്വകാര്യ സ്ഥാപനത്തിൽ സൂപ്പര്വൈസറായി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു. പിതാവ്: സൈദ്, മാതാവ്: ഫാത്തിമ, ഭാര്യ: ചെറീഷ്മ, മക്കള്: അമന് സൈദ്. സഹോദരങ്ങള്: ജംഷീദ്, സൈദ. നടപടികള് പൂര്ത്തിയാക്കി മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ഐ.സി.എഫ് സോഷ്യൽ സർവിസ് ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് അറിയിച്ചു.
