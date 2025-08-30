ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 30 Aug 2025 7:47 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 30 Aug 2025 7:47 AM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Heart attack; Kollam native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാവനാട് സുന്ദരേശ ഭാസ്കര കണക്കർ (പ്രസാദേട്ടൻ-70 ) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
40 വർഷത്തിലേറെയായി ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിച്ച് വരികയായിരുന്നു. എസ്.എൻ.ഡി.പി ഗാല ശാഖയുടെ ദീർഘ കാല പ്രവർത്തകനും എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗവും ഡബ്ല്യു.എം.സി എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗവുമായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: ഭാസ്കര കണക്കർ. മാതാവ്: കമലാക്ഷി. ഭാര്യ: അപ്സര പ്രസാദ്. മക്കൾ: അഞ്ജലി പ്രസാദ്, അശ്വിൻ പ്രസാദ്.
