Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 7:47 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 30 Aug 2025 7:47 AM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കാവനാട് സുന്ദരേശ ഭാസ്കര കണക്കർ (പ്രസാദേട്ടൻ-70 ) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    40 വർഷത്തിലേറെയായി ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം നയിച്ച് വരികയായിരുന്നു. എസ്.എൻ.ഡി.പി ഗാല ശാഖയുടെ ദീർഘ കാല പ്രവർത്തകനും എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗവും ഡബ്ല്യു.എം.സി എക്സിക്യൂട്ടീവ് അംഗവുമായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: ഭാസ്കര കണക്കർ. മാതാവ്: കമലാക്ഷി. ഭാര്യ: അപ്സര പ്രസാദ്. മക്കൾ: അഞ്ജലി പ്രസാദ്, അശ്വിൻ പ്രസാദ്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath NewsGulf death
    News Summary - Heart attack; Kollam native passes away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X