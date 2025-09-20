ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 20 Sept 2025 4:35 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 20 Sept 2025 4:35 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Heart attack; Kasaragod native passes away in Oman
Listen to this Article
മസ്കത്ത്: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഉപ്പള പച്ചിലമ്പാറ സീനത്ത് മൻസലിൽ അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദീഖ് (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബദ്ർ അൽസമ ആശുപത്രി സോണൽ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് ഹെഡ് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.
പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞാപ്പുണ്ണി ഇബ്രാഹിം. മാതാവ്: കദീജബീ. ഭാര്യ: അഫ്സത്ത് സാജിറ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story