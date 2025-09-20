Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    date_range 20 Sept 2025 4:35 PM IST
    date_range 20 Sept 2025 4:35 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ബദർ അൽസമ ആശുപത്രി സോണൽ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് ഹെഡ് ആയിരുന്നു
     അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദീഖ്

    മസ്‌കത്ത്: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഉപ്പള പച്ചിലമ്പാറ സീനത്ത് മൻസലിൽ അബൂബക്കർ സിദ്ദീഖ് (50) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ബദ്ർ അൽസമ ആശുപത്രി സോണൽ മാർക്കറ്റിങ് ഹെഡ് ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയായിരുന്നു.

    പിതാവ്: കുഞ്ഞാപ്പുണ്ണി ഇബ്രാഹിം. മാതാവ്: കദീജബീ. ഭാര്യ: അഫ്സത്ത് സാജിറ. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കി നാട്ടിലേക്ക് കൊണ്ടുപോകുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

