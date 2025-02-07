Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട്...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 6:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Feb 2025 6:22 PM IST

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. പടന്ന പെരിങ്ങളം ആലക്കൽ ഹൗസിൽ റസീൽ (40) ആണ് മസ്കത്ത് മൊബേലയിൽ മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: മുസ്തഫ. മാതാവ്: റഹ്മത്ത്. ഭാര്യ: നഫീസത്ത്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:heart attack death
    News Summary - heart attack: Kasaragod native passes away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X