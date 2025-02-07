ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
7 Feb 2025 6:21 PM IST
7 Feb 2025 6:22 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചുtext_fields
News Summary - heart attack: Kasaragod native passes away in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: കാസർകോട് സ്വദേശി ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ഒമാനിൽ മരിച്ചു. പടന്ന പെരിങ്ങളം ആലക്കൽ ഹൗസിൽ റസീൽ (40) ആണ് മസ്കത്ത് മൊബേലയിൽ മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: മുസ്തഫ. മാതാവ്: റഹ്മത്ത്. ഭാര്യ: നഫീസത്ത്.
