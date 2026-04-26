ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പ്രവാസി മലയാളി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 26 April 2026 12:51 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 26 April 2026 12:51 PM IST
ഹൃദയാഘാതം; പ്രവാസി മലയാളി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Heart attack; Expatriate Malayali dies in Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഹൃദയാഘാതം മൂലം പ്രവാസി മലയാളി ഒമാനിലെ കദറയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കണ്ണൂർ ആയങ്കി തുഷാരം വീട്ടിൽ രാജേന്ദ്രൻ (55) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. പിതാവ്: കൃഷ്ണൻ മഞ്ഞക്കണ്ടി. മാതാവ്: ജനകി നരോത്ത്.
ഭാര്യ: ഷീന അലക്കാട്ട്. ആശുപത്രി മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മൃതദേഹം കെ.എം.സി.സിയുടെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ നടപടി ക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തിയാക്കിയ ശേഷം നാട്ടിലേക്കയക്കുമെന്ന് ബന്ധപ്പെട്ടവർ അറിയിച്ചു.
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