    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 6:40 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2024 6:40 AM GMT

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി

    ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​തം; ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് യു​വാ​വ് മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി
    മ​ത്ര: ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് യു​വാ​വ് ഹൃ​ദ​യാ​ഘാ​ത​ത്തെ തു​ട​ര്‍ന്ന് മ​ത്ര​യി​ല്‍ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​ത്ര സൂ​ഖി​ല്‍ അ​ബാ​യ ഷോ​പ്പി​ല്‍ ജോ​ലി ചെ​യ്യു​ന്ന ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് കു​മി​ല്ല ചാ​ത്പൂ​ര്‍ സ്വ​ദേ​ശി റോ​ണി (24) ആ​ണ്​ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    TAGS:Heart AttackBangladeshiDeath
