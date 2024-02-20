Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 1:20 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Feb 2024 1:22 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: പാലക്കാട്​ സ്വദേശി സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    TT Joy
    സലാല: പാലക്കാട് ജില്ലയിലെ ത്യത്താല കുമ്പിടി ആനക്കര സ്വദേശി ടി.ടി. ജോയി (55) സലാലയിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് രണ്ടാഴ്ചയായി സുൽത്താൻ ഖാബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ ചികിത്സയിലായിരുന്നു. കഴിഞ്ഞ ആറ് വർഷമായി സാദയിൽ ഡ്രൈവറായി ജോലി ചെയ്ത് വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: പ്രഭ ഇന്ദിര. മക്കളില്ല. സുൽത്താൻ ഖബൂസ് ആശുപത്രിയിൽ മോർച്ചറിയിൽ സൂക്ഷിച്ചിരിക്കുന്ന മ്യതദേഹം നിയമ നടപടികൾക്ക് ശേഷം നാട്ടിൽ കൊണ്ടു പോകുന്ന കാര്യം തീരുമാനിക്കുമെന്ന് കൈരളി വൈസ് പ്രസിഡന്റ് ലത്തീഫ് അമ്പലപ്പാറ അറിയിച്ചു.

    TAGS:Heart attackPalakkad Native
    News Summary - Heart attack: A native of Palakkad passed away in Salalah
