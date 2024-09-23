Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹൃദയാഘാതം; കായംകുളം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 1:35 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 23 Sep 2024 1:36 PM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹൃദയാഘാതം; കായംകുളം സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: കായംകുളം സ്വ​ദേശി ഒമാനിൽ ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്ന് നിര്യാതനായി. കോയിക്കൽ വാർഡിൽ മഞ്ഞാടിത്തറ മഠത്തിൽകിഴക്കത്തിൽ ശ്രീകുമാർ (54) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 25 വർഷമായി മസ്കത്തിലെ മൊബേല സനയ്യയിൽ മെക്കാനിക്കൽ ജോലി ചെയ്തു വരികയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: ജ്യോതി. രണ്ട് പെണ്മക്കളുണ്ട്. നടപടിക്രമങ്ങൾ പൂർത്തീകരിച്ച് മൃതദേഹം നാട്ടിലെത്തിച്ചതായി സാമൂഹിക പ്രവർത്തകരായ നൗഫൽ, പി.ടി. അനിൽകുമാർ, പ്രസാദ് ആലപ്പുഴ എന്നിവർ അറിയിച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Heart AttackDeath News
    News Summary - Heart Attack: A native of Kayamkulam passed away in Oman
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick