ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 13 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 13 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT
ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കണ്ണൂര് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Heart attack: A native of Kannur died in Oman
മത്ര: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്ന്ന് കണ്ണൂര് കാപ്പാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ മത്രയില് നിര്യാതനായി. മത്ര ഗോള്ഡ് സൂഖില് കഫ്റ്റീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനായ മുഹമ്മദ് അലി (54)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കാപ്പാട് ചേലോറ തയ്യില് വളപ്പില് ‘ബൈതുല്ഹംദി’ ലാണ് താമസം. പിതാവ്: മൊയ്തീന്. മാതാവ്:ഫത്തീവി. ഭാര്യ: നുസ്രത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മുഫീദ്, ഫിദ, നദ
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story