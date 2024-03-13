Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 March 2024 10:09 AM GMT

    ഹൃദയാഘാതം: കണ്ണൂര്‍ സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    muhammed ali
    മുഹമ്മദ് അലി

    മത്ര: ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടര്‍ന്ന് കണ്ണൂര്‍ കാപ്പാട് സ്വദേശി ഒമാനിലെ മത്രയില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. മത്ര ഗോള്‍ഡ് സൂഖില്‍ കഫ്​റ്റീരിയ ജീവനക്കാരനായ മുഹമ്മദ് അലി (54)ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. കാപ്പാട് ചേലോറ തയ്യില്‍ വളപ്പില്‍ ‘ബൈതുല്‍ഹംദി’ ലാണ് താമസം. പിതാവ്​: മൊയ്തീന്‍. മാതാവ്​:ഫത്തീവി. ഭാര്യ: നുസ്രത്ത്. മക്കൾ: മുഫീദ്, ഫിദ, നദ

    TAGS:omannewsObituarieskannur
    News Summary - Heart attack: A native of Kannur died in Oman
