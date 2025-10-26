Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം: ഗ്രീ​ക്ക് ക​പ്പ​ൽ യാ​ത്രി​ക​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി

    ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം: ഗ്രീ​ക്ക് ക​പ്പ​ൽ യാ​ത്രി​ക​നെ ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി
    ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക​പ്പ​ൽ​യാ​ത്രി​ക​നെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ക​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ക​പ്പ​ൽ​യാ​ത്ര​ക്കി​ടെ ദേ​ഹാ​സ്വാ​സ്ഥ്യം അ​നു​ഭ​വ​പ്പെ​ട്ട ക​പ്പ​ൽ യാ​ത്രി​ക​നെ വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ ചി​കി​ത്സ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ച​ര​ക്കു​ക​പ്പ​ലി​ലെ ജീ​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ര​നെ ഒ​മാ​ൻ റോ​യ​ൽ എ​യ​ർ​ഫോ​ഴ്സി​ന്റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ൽ ഹെ​ലി​കോ​പ്ട​ർ മാ​ർ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ക​ര​യി​ലെ​ത്തി​ച്ച​ത്. തു​ട​ർ​ന്ന് ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഖാ​ബൂ​സ് ആ​ശു​പ​ത്രി​യി​ലേ​ക്ക് മാ​റ്റി. ​

