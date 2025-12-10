Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 12:03 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Dec 2025 12:03 PM IST

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 12ന്

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന ക്യാ​മ്പ് 12ന്
    ​മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: റൂ​വി മ​ല​യാ​ളി അ​സോ​സി​യേ​ഷ​നും ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ആ​ർ.​എം.​എ മെ​ഗാ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ചെ​ക്ക്-​അ​പ് ക്യാ​മ്പ് വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കി​ട്ട് അ​ഞ്ചി​ന് ദാ​ർ​സൈ​ത്ത് ലൈ​ഫ് ലൈ​ൻ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കും. സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ എ​ല്ലാ​വ​ർ​ക്കും പ​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാം. ഡോ. ​പ്ര​വീ​ൺ ജ​യ​പ​തി ക്ലാ​സ് ന​യി​ക്കും.

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ ഡ​യ​ബ​റ്റി​ക് സ്ക്രീ​നിം​ഗും, ക​ൺ​സ​ൾ​ട്ടേ​ഷ​നും ഒ​രു​ക്കും. കൂ​ടാ​തെ ര​ക്ത​സ​മ്മ​ർ​ദ്ദം, കൊ​ള​സ്ട്രോ​ൾ, ഷു​ഗ​ർ, ബി.​എം.​ഐ എ​ന്നി​വ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടെ​യു​ള്ള പ​രി​ശോ​ധ​ന​ക​ളും ല​ഭ്യ​മാ​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന് സം​ഘാ​ട​ക​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:campgulfHealth check-up camp
