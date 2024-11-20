Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:00 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 20 Nov 2024 7:00 AM GMT

    ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ് നാ​ളെ

    സ​ലാ​ല: ഐ.​എം.​എ മു​സി​രി​സി​ന്റെ ആ​ഭി​മു​ഖ്യ​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ​ക്കാ​യി ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ ബോ​ധ​വ​ത്ക​ര​ണ ക്ലാ​സ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കും. പ്ര​മു​ഖ പ്ര​മേ​ഹ​വി​ദ​ഗ്ധ​നും ഐ.​എം.​എ സീ​നി​യ​ർ നേ​താ​വു​മാ​യ ഡോ. ​ശ്രീ​ജി​ത് എം. ​കു​മാ​ർ ഓ​ൺ​ലൈ​നാ​യി ഗൂ​ഗ്ൾ മീ​റ്റ് വ​ഴി ക്ലാ​സെ​ടു​ക്കും. വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച രാ​ത്രി ഒ​മാ​ൻ സ​മ​യം എ​ട്ടു മ​ണി​ക്കാ​ണ് പ​രി​പാ​ടി. പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ ഇ​ത് ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്ത​ണ​മെ​ന്ന് ഐ.​എം.​എ മു​സി​രി​സ് പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് ഡോ: ​മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ജാ​സി​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു. ലി​ങ്ക് https://meet.google.com/jip-jygr-her

