Madhyamam
    Oman
    9 Sep 2024 5:18 AM GMT
    9 Sep 2024 5:18 AM GMT

    ഹ​രി​ത​സം​ഗ​മം ക​ലാ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് മ​ദ്ഹ് ഗാ​ന​മ​ത്സ​രം

    haritha sangamam
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: 10ാംവാ​ർ​ഷി​കം ആ​ഘോ​ഷി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹ​രി​ത സം​ഗ​മം ക​ലാ​ വാ​ട്സ്ആ​പ് ഗ്രൂ​പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന മ​ദ്ഹ്ഗാ​ന മ​ത്സ​രം തി​ങ്കാ​ളാ​ഴ്ച തു​ട​ങ്ങും. ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ​യും മ​റ്റു ജി.​സി.​സി.​യി​ലെ​യും 40ഓ​ളം ഗാ​യ​ക​രെ ഉ​ൾ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി​യാ​ണ് മ​ത്സ​രം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​ത്. മ​ത്സ​രം 13ന് ​അ​വ​സാ​നി​ക്കും.

    ഒ​ന്നും ര​ണ്ടും മൂ​ന്നും സ്ഥാ​ന​ത്തെ​ത്തു​ന്ന വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് കാ​ഷ് പ്രൈ​സ് ന​ൽ​കു​മെ​ന്ന് ആ​ഡ്മി​ന്മാ​രാ​യ റ​സാ​ഖ് മു​ക​ച്ചേ​രി, ഷ​മീ​ർ​കു​ഞ്ഞി​പ്പ​ള്ളി, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ചാ​മ, റ​ഫീ​ഖ് ഷ​മ്മ, ഹ​മീ​ദ് വ​യ​നാ​ട്, ക​ബീ​ർ പു​ല്ലാ​ളൂ​ർ, ജ​ബ്ബാ​ർ കൈ​ത​ക്കാ​ട്, മി​ൻ​ഹാ​ജ് വെ​ങ്ങ​ളം എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

