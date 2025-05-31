Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 31 May 2025 11:18 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 31 May 2025 11:18 AM IST

    ഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    kmcc ibra
    cancel
    camera_alt

    കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഇ​ബ്ര ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി​പ്പോ​ൾ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: കെ.​എം.​സി.​സി ഇ​ബ്ര ഏ​രി​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി​യു​ടെ ഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഫ​ണ്ട് കൈ​മാ​റി. കേ​ന്ദ്ര ക​മ്മി​റ്റി പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ർ​ക്ക് വേ​ണ്ടി ന​ട​പ്പാ​ക്കി​യ ഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ഫ​ണ്ടി​ൽ നി​ന്നും 51000രൂ​പ നാ​ദാ​പു​രം സ്വ​ദേ​ശി​ക്കാ​ണ് ന​ൽ​കി​യ​ത്. ഇ​ബ്ര ഏ​രി​യ ജ​ന​റ​ൽ സെ​ക്രെ​ട്ട​റി ഷ​ബീ​ർ കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ, ഹ​രി​ത സാ​ന്ത്വ​നം ചെ​യ​ർ​മാ​ൻ ബ​ദ​ർ ഹാ​ജി, ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​ർ റ​മീ​സ്, എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ന് വേ​ണ്ടി തു​ക ഏ​റ്റു​വാ​ങ്ങി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:kmccGulf NewsOman Newsfund handed over
    News Summary - haritham santhwanam Fund handed over
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X