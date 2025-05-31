Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 31 May 2025 11:18 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 31 May 2025 11:18 AM IST
മസ്കത്ത്: കെ.എം.സി.സി ഇബ്ര ഏരിയ കമ്മിറ്റിയുടെ ഹരിത സാന്ത്വനം ഫണ്ട് കൈമാറി. കേന്ദ്ര കമ്മിറ്റി പ്രവർത്തകർക്ക് വേണ്ടി നടപ്പാക്കിയ ഹരിത സാന്ത്വനം ഫണ്ടിൽ നിന്നും 51000രൂപ നാദാപുരം സ്വദേശിക്കാണ് നൽകിയത്. ഇബ്ര ഏരിയ ജനറൽ സെക്രെട്ടറി ഷബീർ കൊടുങ്ങല്ലൂർ, ഹരിത സാന്ത്വനം ചെയർമാൻ ബദർ ഹാജി, കൺവീനർ റമീസ്, എന്നിവർ ചേർന്ന് പ്രവർത്തകന് വേണ്ടി തുക ഏറ്റുവാങ്ങി.
