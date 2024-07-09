സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Hamza passes away in the home town
സലാല: സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി ചെട്ടിപ്പടി സ്വദേശി വെട്ടിക്കുത്തി ഹംസ (73) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.
ഏതാനും വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് സലാലയിൽനിന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. സലാല സെന്ററിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ടൈപ്പിങ് സെന്റർ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: വി.കെ. ഹൈദർ (സലാല), വി.കെ. ഹർഷദ്, ഹഫീല, ഹസീന.
