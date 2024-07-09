Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    9 July 2024 5:31 PM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 9 July 2024 5:31 PM GMT

    സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സലാല: സലാലയിലെ ആദ്യ കാല ടൈപ്പിസ്റ്റ് മലപ്പുറം സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. പരപ്പനങ്ങാടി ചെട്ടിപ്പടി സ്വദേശി വെട്ടിക്കുത്തി ഹംസ (73) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്.

    ഏതാനും വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് സലാലയിൽനിന്ന് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് പോയത്. സലാല സെന്ററിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ടൈപ്പിങ് സെന്റർ നടത്തിയിരുന്നു. മക്കൾ: വി.കെ. ഹൈദർ (സലാല), വി.കെ. ഹർഷദ്, ഹഫീല, ഹസീന.

    TAGS:Malayali death
    News Summary - Hamza passes away in the home town
