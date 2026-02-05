Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹാല കഫേ റൂവിയില്‍...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 10:40 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 5 Feb 2026 10:40 AM IST

    ഹാല കഫേ റൂവിയില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനമാരംഭിക്കുന്നു; ന​ട​ൻ ആ​സി​ഫ​ലി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ഹാല കഫേ റൂവിയില്‍ പ്രവര്‍ത്തനമാരംഭിക്കുന്നു; ന​ട​ൻ ആ​സി​ഫ​ലി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഹാ​ല മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് പ്ര​തി​നി​ധി​ക​ൾ വാ​ർ​ത്തസ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ൽ

    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ല്‍ ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ സം​ര​ക്ഷ​ണ, റീ​ട്ടെ​യി​ല്‍ മേ​ഖ​ല​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഹാ​ല ബി​സി​ന​സ് ഗ്രൂ​പ്പി​ന്റെ പു​തി​യ സം​രം​ഭ​മാ​യ ഹാ​ല ക​ഫേ റൂ​വി​യി​ല്‍ പ്ര​വ​ര്‍ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്നു.

    വി​വി​ധ മേ​ഖ​ല​ക​ളി​ല്‍ ഉ​പ​ഭോ​ക്താ​ക്ക​ള്‍ക്ക് ഗു​ണ​നി​ല​വാ​ര​മു​ള്ള അ​നു​ഭ​വ​ങ്ങ​ള്‍ സ​മ്മാ​നി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തി​നു​ള്ള തു​ട​ര്‍ച്ച​യാ​യ ശ്ര​മ​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണ് ക​ഫേ തു​ട​ക്കം കു​റി​ക്കു​ന്ന​തെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്‌​മെ​ന്റ് വാ​ര്‍ത്ത സ​മ്മേ​ള​ന​ത്തി​ല്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    റൂ​വി റെ​ക്‌​സ് റോ​ഡി​ല്‍ ഹാ​ല ക​ഫേ വെ​ള്ളി​യാ​ഴ്ച വൈ​കീ​ട്ട് നാ​ല് മ​ണി​ക്ക് ന​ട​ന്‍ ആ​സി​ഫ​ലി ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gulfnewsOmangulfnewsmalayalam
    News Summary - Hala Cafe opens in Ruwi; actor Asifali to inaugurate
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X