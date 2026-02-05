Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 10:40 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 5 Feb 2026 10:40 AM IST
ഹാല കഫേ റൂവിയില് പ്രവര്ത്തനമാരംഭിക്കുന്നു; നടൻ ആസിഫലി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യുംtext_fields
News Summary - Hala Cafe opens in Ruwi; actor Asifali to inaugurate
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനില് ആരോഗ്യ സംരക്ഷണ, റീട്ടെയില് മേഖലയില് പ്രവര്ത്തിക്കുന്ന ഹാല ബിസിനസ് ഗ്രൂപ്പിന്റെ പുതിയ സംരംഭമായ ഹാല കഫേ റൂവിയില് പ്രവര്ത്തനമാരംഭിക്കുന്നു.
വിവിധ മേഖലകളില് ഉപഭോക്താക്കള്ക്ക് ഗുണനിലവാരമുള്ള അനുഭവങ്ങള് സമ്മാനിക്കുന്നതിനുള്ള തുടര്ച്ചയായ ശ്രമങ്ങളുടെ ഭാഗമായാണ് കഫേ തുടക്കം കുറിക്കുന്നതെന്ന് മാനേജ്മെന്റ് വാര്ത്ത സമ്മേളനത്തില് അറിയിച്ചു.
റൂവി റെക്സ് റോഡില് ഹാല കഫേ വെള്ളിയാഴ്ച വൈകീട്ട് നാല് മണിക്ക് നടന് ആസിഫലി ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്യും.
