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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightഹജ്ജ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 15 May 2026 7:50 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 15 May 2026 7:50 AM IST

    ഹജ്ജ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി

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    ഹജ്ജ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി
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    റിമ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് മാനേജ്മെന്‍റിന് സ്റ്റാഫ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ച യാത്രയയപ്പ് ചടങ്ങ്

    മത്ര: ഈ വര്‍ഷത്തെ പരിശുദ്ധ ഹജ്ജ് കര്‍മ്മങ്ങള്‍ക്ക് പോകുന്ന റിമ ഗ്രൂപ്പ് മാനേജ്മെന്‍റിന് കമ്പനി സ്റ്റാഫ് യാത്രയയപ്പ് നൽകി. ജാസര്‍ ചാലാട്, അഷ്റഫ് കവ്വായി, നജീബ്, അഫ്സൽ‌ പൊന്മാനിച്ചി, അബ്ദുല്‍ അസീസ് കണ്ടത്തില്‍, പി. ഫൈസല്‍ സംസാരിച്ചു.

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    TAGS:Gulf NewsOmanHajj FarewellMathrah
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