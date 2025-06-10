Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 1:01 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 10 Jun 2025 1:01 PM IST

    ഹാ​ഫി​ള് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ബി​ലാ​ലി​ന് സ്നേ​ഹോപ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി

    ഹാ​ഫി​ള് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ബി​ലാ​ലി​ന് സ്നേ​ഹോപ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി
    ഹാ​ഫി​ള് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ബി​ലാ​ലി​നെ അ​ഫ്ക്ക ബ​ർ​ക്ക മേ​ഖ​ല​യു​ടെ സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം അ​സ്‌​ലം പൊ​ന്നാ​നി ന​ൽ​കു​ന്നു

    ബ​ർ​ക്ക: അ​ഫ്ക്ക ബ​ർ​ക്ക മേ​ഖ​ല സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച ഈ​ദ് സം​ഗ​മ​ത്തി​ൽ വി​ശു​ദ്ധ ഖു​ർ​ആ​ൻ മ​നഃ​പാ​ഠ​മാ​ക്കി​യ ഹാ​ഫി​ള് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ബി​ലാ​ലി​ന് സ്നേ​ഹ​പ​ഹാ​രം ന​ൽ​കി ആ​ദ​രി​ച്ചു.

    ബ​ർ​ക്ക സൂ​ഖി​ൽ ക​ച്ച​വ​ടം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ അ​ന​സ് - സ​ജീ​ന ദ​മ്പ​ന്തി​ക​ളു​ടെ മ​ക​നാ​ണ് മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ്‌ ബി​ലാ​ൽ. സ്നേ​ഹോ​പ​ഹാ​രം അ​സ്‌​ലം പൊ​ന്നാ​നി കൈ​മാ​റി.

    പ്ര​സി​ഡ​ന്റ് സ​ജാ​മി​ന്റെ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന പ​രി​പാ​ടി​യി​ൽ സ​കീ​ർ പ​ട്ടാ​മ്പി, ന​ദീ​ർ ചേ​ള​ന്നൂ​ർ, ന​ബീ​ൽ ആ​ല​പ്പു​ഴ, സ​മ​ദ് ആ​ലു​വ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ ആ​ശം​സ​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.​

    ന​ന്ദി പ്ര​കാ​ശ​നം സെ​ക്ര​ട്ട​റി ത​ൻ​വീ​ർ സാ​ഹി​ബ് ന​ട​ത്തി.

