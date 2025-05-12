Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 12 May 2025 11:26 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 12 May 2025 11:26 AM IST
ഗൾഫ്-യു.എസ് ഉച്ചകോടി; സുൽത്താനെ ക്ഷണിച്ച് സൗദി രാജാവ്text_fields
News Summary - Gulf-US summit; Saudi king invites Sultan
മസ്കത്ത്: സൗദി അറേബ്യയിൽ നടക്കാനിരിക്കുന്ന ഗൾഫ്-യു.എസ് ഉച്ചകോടിയിൽ പങ്കെടുക്കാൻ ക്ഷണിച്ചുള്ള സൗദി രാജാവ് സൽമാൻ ബിൻ അബ്ദുൽ അസീസ് ആൽ സൗദിന്റെ രേഖാമൂലമുള്ള സന്ദേശം സുൽത്താൻ ഹൈതം ബിൻ താരിഖിന് ലഭിച്ചു. ഒമാനിലെ സൗദി അംബാസഡർ സആദ് ബിൻ ഇബ്രാഹിം ബിഷാം വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രി സയ്യിദ് ബദർ ബിൻ ഹമദ് അൽ ബുസൈദിയുമായി നടത്തിയ കുടിക്കാഴ്ചയിലാണ് സന്ദേശം കൈമാറിയത്.
