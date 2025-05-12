Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 12 May 2025 11:26 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 12 May 2025 11:26 AM IST

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്-​യു.എ​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി; സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നെ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ച് സൗ​ദി രാ​ജാ​വ്

    gulf- us meeting
    സു​ൽ​ത്താ​നു​ള്ള സൗ​ദി​രാ​ജാ​വ​ിന്റെ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ

    മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബ​ദ​ർ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി​ക്ക് ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സൗ​ദി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സ​ആ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ഷാം

    കൈ​മാ​റു​ന്നു

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: സൗ​ദി അ​റേ​ബ്യ​യി​ൽ ന​ട​ക്കാ​നി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഗ​ൾ​ഫ്-​യു.എ​സ് ഉ​ച്ച​കോ​ടി​യി​ൽ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കാ​ൻ ക്ഷ​ണി​ച്ചു​ള്ള സൗ​ദി രാ​ജാ​വ് സ​ൽ​മാ​ൻ ബി​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ അ​സീ​സ് ആ​ൽ സൗ​ദി​​ന്റെ രേ​ഖാ​മൂ​ല​മു​ള്ള സ​ന്ദേ​ശം സു​ൽ​ത്താ​ൻ ഹൈ​തം ബി​ൻ താ​രി​ഖി​ന് ല​ഭി​ച്ചു. ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ സൗ​ദി അം​ബാ​സ​ഡ​ർ സ​ആ​ദ് ബി​ൻ ഇ​ബ്രാ​ഹിം ബി​ഷാം വി​ദേ​ശ​കാ​ര്യ മ​ന്ത്രി സ​യ്യി​ദ് ബ​ദ​ർ ബി​ൻ ഹ​മ​ദ് അ​ൽ ബു​സൈ​ദി​യു​മാ​യി ന​ട​ത്തി​യ കു​ടി​ക്കാ​ഴ്ച​യി​ലാ​ണ് സ​ന്ദേ​ശം കൈ​മാ​റി​യ​ത്.

    TAGS:saudi kingGulf NewsOman Newsgulf news malayalamGulf-US Meeting
