Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 10:30 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 25 Oct 2025 10:30 AM IST

    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ൽ സെ​ൽ​ഫി കോ​ണ്ട​സ്റ്റു​മാ​യി ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം’

    വി​ജ​യി​ക​ളെ കാ​ത്തി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത് ഉ​ഗ്ര​ൻ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ
    ഐ.​സി.​എ​ഫ് ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ൽ സെ​ൽ​ഫി കോ​ണ്ട​സ്റ്റു​മാ​യി ‘ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം’
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഇ​ന്ത്യ​ൻ ക​മ്യൂ​ണി​റ്റി ഫെ​സ്റ്റി​വ​ലി​ൽ സെ​ൽ​ഫി കോ​ണ്ട​സ്റ്റു​മാ​യി ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം. ആ​മി​റാ​ത് പാ​ർ​ക്കി​ലെ മേ​ള​ന​ഗ​രി​യി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ മാ​ധ്യ​മം സ്റ്റാ​ളി​ന് മു​ന്നി​ലാ​ണ് സെ​ൽ​ഫി കോ​ണ്ട​സ്റ്റ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം പ​വ​ലി​യ​ന് മു​ന്നി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കി​യ സെ​ൽ​ഫി പോ​യ​ന്റി​ൽ നി​ന്ന് സെ​ൽ​ഫി എ​ടു​ത്ത​ശേ​ഷം ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് മാ​ധ്യ​മം ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ ഇ​ൻ​സ്റ്റ​ഗ്രാം പേ​ജ് ടാ​ഗ് ചെ​യ്ത് സെ​ൽ​ഫി പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്യ​ണം. പേ​ജ് ഫോ​ളോ ചെ​യ്യു​ക​യും വേ​ണം. പോ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​വ​യി​ൽ ഏ​റ​റ​വും കൂ​ടു​ത​ൽ ലൈ​ക്ക് ല​ഭി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൂ​ന്ന് സെ​ൽ​ഫി​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് ആ​ക​ർ​ഷ​ക​മാ​യ സ​മ്മാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ ന​ൽ​കും.

    TAGS:gulf madhyamamOman Newsindian community festselfie contest
    News Summary - ‘Gulf Madhyamam’ with selfie contest at ICF
