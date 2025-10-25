Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 10:30 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 25 Oct 2025 10:30 AM IST
ഐ.സി.എഫ് നഗരിയിൽ സെൽഫി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റുമായി ‘ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം’text_fields
News Summary - 'Gulf Madhyamam' with selfie contest at ICF
മസ്കത്ത്: ഇന്ത്യൻ കമ്യൂണിറ്റി ഫെസ്റ്റിവലിൽ സെൽഫി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റുമായി ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം. ആമിറാത് പാർക്കിലെ മേളനഗരിയിൽ ഒരുക്കിയ മാധ്യമം സ്റ്റാളിന് മുന്നിലാണ് സെൽഫി കോണ്ടസ്റ്റ് സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്നത്. ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം പവലിയന് മുന്നിൽ ഒരുക്കിയ സെൽഫി പോയന്റിൽ നിന്ന് സെൽഫി എടുത്തശേഷം ഗൾഫ് മാധ്യമം ഒമാന്റെ ഇൻസ്റ്റഗ്രാം പേജ് ടാഗ് ചെയ്ത് സെൽഫി പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്യണം. പേജ് ഫോളോ ചെയ്യുകയും വേണം. പോസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തവയിൽ ഏററവും കൂടുതൽ ലൈക്ക് ലഭിക്കുന്ന മൂന്ന് സെൽഫികൾക്ക് ആകർഷകമായ സമ്മാനങ്ങൾ നൽകും.
