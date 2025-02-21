Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    21 Feb 2025 6:36 AM IST
    Updated On
    21 Feb 2025 6:36 AM IST

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ലീ​ഗ് നി​സ്‍വ ക​ലാ കോ​സ്കോ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ

    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ലീ​ഗ് നി​സ്‍വ ക​ലാ കോ​സ്കോ ജേ​താ​ക്ക​ൾ
    ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ലീ​ഗ് നി​സ്‍വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ പ​തി​പ്പി​ൽ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യ ക​ലാ കോ​സ്കോ ടീം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഗ​ൾ​ഫ് ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ലീ​ഗ് നി​സ്‍വ​യു​ടെ ആ​ദ്യ പ​തി​പ്പി​ൽ ക​ലാ കോ​സ്കോ ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ന്മാ​രാ​യി. ഫൈ​ന​ലി​ൽ ക​റാ​ച്ചി കി​ങ്‌​സി​നെ എ​ട്ട് റ​ൺ​സി​ന് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ചാ​ണ് സോ​ണി പ്രി​ൻ​സ​ൻ ക്യാ​പ്റ്റ​നാ​യു​ള്ള ടീം ​കിരീ​ട​മ​ണി​ഞ്ഞ​ത്.

    നാ​ലു മാ​സ​മാ​യി ന​ട​ന്നു​വ​ന്ന ലീ​ഗി​ൽ പ​ത്തൊ​മ്പ​ത് ടീ​മു​ക​ൾ ആ​യി​രു​ന്നു പ​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തി​രു​ന്ന​ത്. ജോ​ൺ ആ​ണ്ടൂ​ർ അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. സീ​നി​യ​ർ ക്രി​ക്ക​റ്റ്‌ ത​ര​മാ​യ ജ​യ് ഗ​ണേ​ഷ് മു​ഖ്യ അ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി. വി​ജ​യി​ക​ൾ​ക്കു​ള്ള ട്രോ​ഫി​യും ക്യാ​ഷ് അ​വാ​ർ​ഡും സാ​മൂ​ഹി​ക പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ക​ൻ ശ്രീ. ​ഗോ​പ​കു​മാ​ർ വേ​ലാ​യു​ധ​ൻ വി​ത​ര​ണം ചെ​യ്തു.

    Gulf News Cricket League
