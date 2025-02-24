Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസ്വർണാഭരണം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 3:11 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Feb 2025 3:11 PM IST

    സ്വർണാഭരണം മോഷ്ടിച്ചു; മസ്കത്തിൽ വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സ്വർണാഭരണം മോഷ്ടിച്ചു; മസ്കത്തിൽ വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരി അറസ്റ്റിൽ
    cancel

    മസ്കത്ത്: സ്വർണാരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചതിന് വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരിയെ മസ്‌കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഖുറിയാത്ത് വിലായത്തിലെ വീട്ടിൽ നിന്നായിരുന്നു ആഭരണങ്ങൾ ​​മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്.

    ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജയായ പ്രതിയെ മസ്‌കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് ആണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:gold theftOman News
    News Summary - Gold Theft
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X