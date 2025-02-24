സ്വർണാഭരണം മോഷ്ടിച്ചു; മസ്കത്തിൽ വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരി അറസ്റ്റിൽ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 3:11 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 24 Feb 2025 3:11 PM IST
സ്വർണാഭരണം മോഷ്ടിച്ചു; മസ്കത്തിൽ വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരി അറസ്റ്റിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Gold Theft
മസ്കത്ത്: സ്വർണാരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചതിന് വീട്ടുജോലിക്കാരിയെ മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽനിന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. ഖുറിയാത്ത് വിലായത്തിലെ വീട്ടിൽ നിന്നായിരുന്നു ആഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ചത്.
ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജയായ പ്രതിയെ മസ്കത്ത് ഗവർണറേറ്റ് പൊലീസ് കമാൻഡ് ആണ് പിടികൂടിയത്. ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കണ്ടെടുത്തിട്ടുണ്ട്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിക്കൊണ്ടിരിക്കുകയാണെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് പ്രസ്താവനയിൽ വ്യക്തമാക്കി.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story