ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസ് ഒമാനിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 8:11 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 9 Jan 2025 8:11 AM IST
ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസ് ഒമാനിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Godavarthy Venkata Srinivas is the new Indian Ambassador to Oman
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡറായി ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസിനെ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം നിയമിച്ചു.
ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫോറീൻ സർവിസിലെ 1993 ബാച്ച് കാരനാണ്. നിലവിൽ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഓഫിസർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയാണ്.
കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മടങ്ങുന്ന നിലവിലെ അംബാസഡർ അമിത് നാരങ്ങിന്റെ ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസ് എത്തുന്നത്. ശ്രീനിവാസ് ഉടൻ ചുമതലയേൽക്കും.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story