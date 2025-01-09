Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 8:11 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 9 Jan 2025 8:11 AM IST

    ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസ് ഒമാനിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡർ

    Godavarthy Venkata Srinivas
    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പുതിയ ഇന്ത്യൻ അംബാസഡറായി ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസിനെ വിദേശകാര്യ മന്ത്രാലയം നിയമിച്ചു.

    ഇന്ത്യൻ ഫോറീൻ സർവിസിലെ 1993 ബാച്ച് കാരനാണ്. നിലവിൽ മന്ത്രാലയത്തിലെ സ്പെഷ്യൽ ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഓഫിസർ ആയി ജോലി ചെയ്തുവരികയാണ്.

    കാലാവധി പൂർത്തിയാക്കി മടങ്ങുന്ന നിലവിലെ അംബാസഡർ അമിത് നാരങ്ങിന്റെ ഒഴിവിലേക്കാണ് ഗോദാവർത്തി വെങ്കട ശ്രീനിവാസ് എത്തുന്നത്. ശ്രീനിവാസ് ഉടൻ ചുമത​ലയേൽക്കും.

    TAGS:Godavarthy Venkata SrinivasOman Indian Ambassador
    News Summary - Godavarthy Venkata Srinivas is the new Indian Ambassador to Oman
