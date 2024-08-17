Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 17 Aug 2024 6:45 AM GMT

    ആ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മ​ണി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ചും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും

    independence day
    ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മ​ണി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ചും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ച സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ​ത്തി​ൽ നി​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മ​ണി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ചും കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദ ഹോ​സ്പി​റ്റ​ലും ചേ​ർ​ന്ന് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്യ ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷം സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു. ആ​ഘോ​ഷ പ​രി​പാ​ടി​ക​ളി​ൽ കോ​യ​മ്പ​ത്തൂ​ർ ആ​യു​ർ​വേ​ദി​ക് എം.​ഡി ബാ​ബു കെ. ​അ​ധ്യ​ക്ഷ​ത വ​ഹി​ച്ചു. ഗ്ലോ​ബ​ൽ മ​ണി എ​ക്സ്ചേ​ഞ്ച് സീ​ബ് ബ്രാ​ഞ്ച് മാ​നേ​ജ​ർ സോ​ജി തോ​മ​സ് സ്വാ​ത​ന്ത്ര്യ​ദി​നാ​ഘോ​ഷ സ​ന്ദേ​ശം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Girl in a jacket

    TAGS:Oman NewsIndependence Day 2024
    News Summary - Global Money Exchange and Coimbatore Ayurveda Hospital as part of independence day celebrations
