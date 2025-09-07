Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Oman
    Posted On
    7 Sept 2025 2:54 PM IST
    Updated On
    7 Sept 2025 2:54 PM IST

    വാ​ദി ന​ഖ്റി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ജ​ർ​മ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ൻ​മാ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ചു

    German citizens trapped in Wadi Naqr rescued
    വാ​ദി ന​ഖ്റി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ജ​ർ​മ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ര​ക്ഷി​ച്ച​പ്പോ​ൾ

    അ​ൽ​ഹം​റ: ദാ​ഖി​ലി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ അ​ൽ ഹം​റ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ വാ​ദി അ​ൽ ന​ഖ്റി​ൽ കു​ടു​ങ്ങി​യ ഏ​ഴ് ജ​ർ​മ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രെ ര​ക്ഷ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. അ​പ​ക​ട വി​വ​രം അ​റി​ഞ്ഞ ഉ​ട​ൻ​ന്നെ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ സി​വി​ൽ ഡി​ഫ​ൻ​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ആം​ബു​ല​ൻ​സ് അ​തോ​റി​റ്റി (സി.​ഡി.​എ.​എ) സ്ഥ​ല​ത്തെ​ത്തി ര​ക്ഷാ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​ങ്ങ​ൾ​ക്ക് നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കു​ക​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു. എ​ല്ലാ​വ​രു​ടെ​യും ആ​രോ​ഗ്യ​സ്ഥി​തി തൃ​പ്തി​ക​ര​മാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Oman News
