Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightജി.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Dec 2025 11:55 AM IST

    ജി.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത ട്വ​ന്റി20: ഒ​മാ​ന് ര​ണ്ടാം ജ​യം

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    ജി.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത ട്വ​ന്റി20: ഒ​മാ​ന് ര​ണ്ടാം ജ​യം
    cancel
    Listen to this Article

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ജി.​സി.​സി വ​നി​ത ട്വ​ന്റി 20 ചാ​മ്പ്യ​ൻ​ഷി​പ്പി​ൽ ആ​തി​ഥേ​യ​രാ​യ ഒ​മാ​ൻ ര​ണ്ടാം ജ​യം കു​റി​ച്ചു. ഒ​മ്പ​തു വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് ബ​ഹ്റൈ​നെ​യാ​ണ് തോ​ൽ​പി​ച്ച​ത്. ആ​ദ്യം ബാ​റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത ബ​ഹ്റൈ​ൻ ഏ​ഴു വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് ന​ഷ്ട​ത്തി​ൽ 96 റ​ൺ​സെ​ടു​ത്ത​പ്പോ​ൾ ഒ​മാ​ൻ വ​നി​ത​ക​ൾ 46 പ​ന്ത് ശേ​ഷി​ക്കെ ഒ​രു വി​ക്ക​റ്റ് മാ​ത്രം ന​ഷ്ട​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി വി​ജ​യ റ​ൺ കു​റി​ച്ചു. മ​റ്റൊ​രു മ​ത്സ​ര​ത്തി​ൽ സൗ​ദി​യെ ഖ​ത്ത​ർ ഒ​മ്പ​തു വി​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് പ​രാ​ജ​യ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്തി. സൗ​ദി ബാ​റ്റി​ങ് 64 റ​ണ്ണി​ലൊ​തു​ങ്ങി​യ​പ്പോ​ൾ 72 പ​ന്ത് ശേ​ഷി​ക്കെ​യാ​യി​രു​ന്നു ഖ​ത്ത​റി​ന്റെ ജ​യം.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:GCCWomen's Twenty20Oman winsgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - GCC Women's Twenty20: Oman wins second straight
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X