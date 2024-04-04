Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം; 19 ​പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തു​മാ​യി ബ​ന്ധ​പ്പെ​ട്ട്​ 19 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു.

    ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​യ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ അ​ൽ കാ​മി​ൽ അ​ൽ വാ​ഫി വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സ് ക​മാ​ൻ​ഡ് ആ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

