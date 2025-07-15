Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    15 July 2025 10:22 AM IST
    15 July 2025 10:22 AM IST

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം; 19 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം; 19 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: തെ​ക്ക​ന്‍ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍ ചൂ​താ​ട്ട​ത്തി​ൽ ഏ​​ർ​പ്പെ​ട്ട 19 പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    ബ​ര്‍ക വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ലെ ഒ​രു വീ​ട്ടി​ല്‍ ചൂ​താ​ട്ടം ന​ട​ത്തി​യ​തി​ന് ബം​ഗ്ലാ​ദേ​ശ് പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ് പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്.

    ഇ​വ​ര്‍ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തീ​ക​രി​ച്ച​താ​യും റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് പ്ര​സ്താ​വ​ന​യി​ൽ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    TAGS:gamblingOman NewsExpatriatesarrested
    News Summary - Gambling; 19 expatriates arrested
