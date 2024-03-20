Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    20 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT
    20 March 2024 7:08 AM GMT

    ഗാ​ല ഈ​ദ്ഗാ​ഹ് ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ച്ചു

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഗാ​ലാ ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് വി​പു​ല സൗ​ക​ര്യ​ങ്ങ​ളോ​ടെ സു​ബൈ​ർ ഓ​ട്ടോ മോ​ട്ടി​വി​ന് എ​തി​ർ​വ​ശ​ത്തു​ള്ള അ​ൽ റൂ​സൈ​ഖി ഗ്രൗ​ണ്ടി​ൽ ന​ട​ത്തു​മെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. വ​ർ​ഷ​ങ്ങ​ളാ​യി ആ​യി​ര​ക്ക​ണ​ക്കി​ന് ആ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​ങ്കെ​ടു​ക്കു​ന്ന ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹി​ൽ ഇ​ത്ത​വ​ണ​യും സ്ത്രീ​ക​ൾ​ക്ക് പ്ര​ത്യേ​ക സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​ണ്ടാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഈ​ദ് ഗാ​ഹ് സം​ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തി​നാ​യി ന​സീം ഒ​രു​മ​ന​യൂ​ർ ക​ൺ​വീ​ന​റാ​യി വി​പു​ല​മാ​യ ക​മ്മി​റ്റി രൂ​പ​വ​ത്​​ക​രി​ച്ചു.

