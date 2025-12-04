Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    4 Dec 2025 10:13 AM IST
    Updated On
    4 Dec 2025 10:13 AM IST

    ജി ​ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്‌ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട്‌​സ് അ​ഞ്ചാം ഷോ​റൂം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്

    ജി ​ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്‌ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട്‌​സ് അ​ഞ്ചാം ഷോ​റൂം ഉ​ദ്ഘാ​ട​നം ഇ​ന്ന്
    സ​ലാ​ല: ജി ​ഗോ​ൾ​ഡ്‌ ആ​ൻ​ഡ് ഡ​യ​മ​ണ്ട്‌​സി​ന്റെ ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ അ​ഞ്ചാ​മ​ത്തെ ഷോ​റൂം വ്യാ​ഴാ​ഴ്ച സ​ലാ​ല​യി​ൽ ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​നം ചെ​യ്യും. അ​ൽ സ​ലാം സ്ട്രീ​റ്റി​ൽ സെ​ന്റ​ർ സി​ഗ്‌​ന​ലി​ന് സ​മീ​പം വൈ​കീ​ട്ട്‌ 4.30നാ​ണ് പു​തി​യ ഷോ​റൂം പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്ത​ന​മാ​രം​ഭി​ക്കു​ക. ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​ന ച​ട​ങ്ങി​ൽ ക​മേ​ഴ്‌​സ്യ​ൽ ര​ജി​സ്റ്റ​റി ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​ർ മു​ബാ​റ​ക് സ​യീ​ദ് അ​ൽ ഷ​ഹ​രി മു​ഖ്യാ​തി​ഥി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കും. ഉ​ദ്‌​ഘാ​ട​ന​ത്തോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്‌ ഒ​രു ഭാ​ഗ്യ​ശാ​ലി​ക്ക്‌ ന​ക്ലേ​സ്‌ സ​മ്മാ​ന​മാ​യി ന​ൽ​കും. കൂ​ടാ​തെ വി​വി​ധ ഓ​ഫ​റു​ക​ളു​മു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് മാ​നേ​ജ്മെ​ന്റ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

