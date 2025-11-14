Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
14 Nov 2025
14 Nov 2025
എഫ്.എസ്.ഒ മസ്കത്ത് ഫോട്ടോ പ്രദർശനം ഇന്നും നാളെയുംtext_fields
News Summary - FSO Muscat photo exhibition today and tomorrow
മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഫോട്ടോഗ്രാഫി കൂട്ടായ്മകളിലൊന്നായ എഫ്.എസ്.ഒ മസ്കത്ത് (ഫ്രൈഡേ ഷൂട്ടൗട്ട് ഒമാൻ)13ാം വാർഷികത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായി സംഘടിപ്പിക്കുന്ന ഫോട്ടോ പ്രദർശനം ഒമാൻ അവെന്യൂസ് മാളിൽ വെള്ളി, ശനി ദിവസങ്ങളിലായി നടക്കും.
ഒമാന്റെ പ്രകൃതിഭംഗി, സംസ്കാരം, ജനജീവിതം എന്നിവ ഒപ്പിയെടുത്ത മനോഹരമായ ചിത്രങ്ങളുടെ ശേഖരമാണ് പ്രദർശനത്തിൽ ഒരുക്കുന്നത്. ഇതുവരെ 250 ലേറെ 12 പ്രധാന പ്രദർശനങ്ങളും 50 ശിൽപശാലകളും എഫ്.എസ്.ഒ സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ടെന്ന് ഭാരവാഹികൾ അറിയിച്ചു.
