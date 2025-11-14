Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ്.​ഒ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഫോ​ട്ടോ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും

    എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ്.​ഒ മ​സ്ക​ത്ത് ഫോ​ട്ടോ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഇ​ന്നും നാ​ളെ​യും
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ പ്ര​മു​ഖ ഫോ​ട്ടോ​ഗ്രാ​ഫി കൂ​ട്ടാ​യ്മ​ക​ളി​ലൊ​ന്നാ​യ എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ്.​ഒ മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് (ഫ്രൈ​ഡേ ഷൂ​ട്ടൗ​ട്ട് ഒ​മാ​ൻ)13ാം വാ​ർ​ഷി​ക​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യി സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ന്ന ഫോ​ട്ടോ പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​നം ഒ​മാ​ൻ അ​വെ​ന്യൂ​സ് മാ​ളി​ൽ വെ​ള്ളി, ശ​നി ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​യി ന​ട​ക്കും.

    ഒ​മാ​ന്റെ പ്ര​കൃ​തി​ഭം​ഗി, സം​സ്കാ​രം, ജ​ന​ജീ​വി​തം എ​ന്നി​വ ഒ​പ്പി​യെ​ടു​ത്ത മ​നോ​ഹ​ര​മാ​യ ചി​ത്ര​ങ്ങ​ളു​ടെ ശേ​ഖ​ര​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ത്തി​ൽ ഒ​രു​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ഇ​തു​വ​രെ 250 ലേ​റെ 12 പ്ര​ധാ​ന പ്ര​ദ​ർ​ശ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളും 50 ശി​ൽ​പ​ശാ​ല​ക​ളും എ​ഫ്.​എ​സ്.​ഒ സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചി​ട്ടു​ണ്ടെ​ന്ന് ഭാ​ര​വാ​ഹി​ക​ൾ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

