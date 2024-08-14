Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:29 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 14 Aug 2024 6:29 AM GMT
സ്വർണക്കടയിൽനിന്ന് ആഭരണങ്ങൾ മോഷ്ടിച്ച എട്ടുപേർ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - From gold shop Jewelery stolen Eight people were arrested
മസ്കത്ത്: ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ റൂവി ഏരിയയിലുള്ള സ്വർണക്കടയിൽനിന്ന് ആഭരണങ്ങൾ കവർന്ന സംഭവത്തിൽ അറബ്, ഏഷ്യൻ പൗരന്മാരായ എട്ട് പേരെ റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് (ആർ.ഒ.പി) അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു.
സംഭവത്തിൽ സമഗ്രമായ അന്വേഷണം നടത്തുന്നതായും നിയമനടപടികൾ പുരോഗമിക്കുന്നതായും ആർ.ഒ.പി അറിയിച്ചു.
