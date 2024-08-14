Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​യി​ൽനി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ മോ​ഷ്ടി​ച്ച എ​ട്ടു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ റൂ​വി ഏ​രി​യ​യി​ലു​ള്ള സ്വ​ർ​ണ​ക്ക​ട​യി​ൽനി​ന്ന് ആ​ഭ​ര​ണ​ങ്ങ​ൾ ക​വ​ർ​ന്ന സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ അ​റ​ബ്, ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​യ എ​ട്ട് പേ​രെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് (ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി) അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു.

    സം​ഭ​വ​ത്തി​ൽ സ​മ​ഗ്ര​മാ​യ അ​ന്വേ​ഷ​ണം ന​ട​ത്തു​ന്ന​താ​യും നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ന്ന​താ​യും ആ​ർ.​ഒ.​പി അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:Oman newsGold robberyArrest
