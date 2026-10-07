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സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചുtext_fields
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News Summary - Free medical camp organized
മസ്കത്ത്: ഗാന്ധിജയന്തിയോടനുബന്ധിച്ച് മസ്കത്ത് മാർ ഗ്രിഗോറിയോസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് മഹായിടവക സെന്റ് ഡയനേഷ്യസ് ഓർത്തഡോക്സ് ഫെല്ലോഷിപ്പിന്റെ നേതൃത്വത്തിൽ സൗജന്യ മെഡിക്കൽ ക്യാമ്പ് സംഘടിപ്പിച്ചു. സെന്റ് തോമസ് ദേവാലയത്തിൽ നടന്ന ക്യാമ്പ് ഇടവക വികാരി ഫാ. തോമസ് ജോസ് ഉദ്ഘാടനം ചെയ്തു.ഫാമിലി മെഡിസിൻ, ജനറൽ പ്രാക്ടീസ്, നേത്ര പരിശോധന,പ്രമേഹ പരിശോധന എന്നി സേവനങ്ങൾ ക്യാമ്പിൽ ലഭ്യമാക്കി. ഏകദേശം 150 പേർ ക്യാമ്പിൽ പങ്കെടുത്തു.
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