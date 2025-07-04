Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:53 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 4 July 2025 10:53 AM IST

    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു
    cancel
    camera_alt

    ഗൂ​ബ്ര​യി​ലെ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ൺ ഫി​റ്റ്ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന

    മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ്

    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ൺ ഫി​റ്റ്ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​റും മെ​ഡ്സ്റ്റാ​റും സം​യു​ക്ത​മാ​യി സൗ​ജ​ന്യ മെ​ഡി​ക്ക​ൽ ക്യാ​മ്പ് സം​ഘ​ടി​പ്പി​ച്ചു.

    ഗൂ​ബ്ര​യി​ലെ ഫോ​ർ​ച്യൂ​ൺ ഫി​റ്റ്ന​സ് സെ​ന്റ​റി​ൽ ന​ട​ന്ന ക്യാ​മ്പി​ൽ നൂ​റു​ക​ണ​ക്കി​നാ​ളു​ക​ൾ പ​​​​ങ്കെ​ടു​ത്തു. അ​സ്മ​ൽ ചി​റ​യി​ൽ, ഷ​ഹ​ദ് കൊ​യി​ലാ​ണ്ടി, ഫാ​ത്വി​മ ബി​ജു,സീ​നി​യ ബി​ജു,ആ​ദി​രാ​ജ ബി​ജു, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് റി​ൻ​ഷാ​ദ്, മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷം​ശാ​ദ്,ഫാ​ഹി​ദ്,മു​ഹ​മ്മ​ദ് ഷി​ബി​ൽ എ​ന്നി​വ​ർ നേ​തൃ​ത്വം ന​ൽ​കി.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:medical campfreegulforganized
    News Summary - Free medical camp organized
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X