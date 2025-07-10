Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 10 July 2025 10:24 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 10 July 2025 10:24 AM IST
മസ്കത്തിൽ ഇന്ന് മുതൽ ഇലക്ട്രിക് ബസില് സൗജന്യയാത്ര
മസ്കത്ത്: ദേശീയ ഗതാഗത കമ്പനിയായ മുവാസലാത്ത് ഇലക്ട്രിക് ബസില് സൗജന്യയാത്ര അനുവദിക്കുന്നു. ഇന്ന് മുതല് മൂന്നു ദിവസം ഉച്ചക്ക് 2.30 മുതല് രാത്രി 10 മണി വരെ റൂവി- മത്ര - മസ്കത്ത് റൂട്ടിലാണ് സൗജന്യമായി യാത്ര ചെയ്യാന് സാധിക്കുക.
പ്രവാസികള്ക്കും സഞ്ചാരികള്ക്കും ഉള്പ്പെടെ ഈ സൗകര്യം ഉപയോഗപ്പെടുത്താന് സാധിക്കും. സുസ്ഥിര ഗതാഗത സംവിധാനങ്ങളെ പ്രോത്സാഹിപ്പിക്കുക എന്ന ലക്ഷ്യത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗമായാണിത്.
