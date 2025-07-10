Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    10 July 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    10 July 2025 10:24 AM IST

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ ​ ഇല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബ​സി​ല്‍ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​യാ​ത്ര

    മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ൽ ​ ഇല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബ​സി​ല്‍ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​യാ​ത്ര
    മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത്: ദേ​ശീ​യ ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത ക​മ്പ​നി​യാ​യ മു​വാ​സ​ലാ​ത്ത് ഇ​ല​ക്ട്രി​ക് ബ​സി​ല്‍ സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​യാ​ത്ര അ​നു​വ​ദി​ക്കു​ന്നു. ഇ​ന്ന് മു​ത​ല്‍ മൂ​ന്നു ദി​വ​സം ഉ​ച്ച​ക്ക് 2.30 മു​ത​ല്‍ രാ​ത്രി 10 മ​ണി വ​രെ റൂ​വി- മ​ത്ര - മ​സ്‌​ക​ത്ത് റൂ​ട്ടി​ലാ​ണ് സൗ​ജ​ന്യ​മാ​യി യാ​ത്ര ചെ​യ്യാ​ന്‍ സാ​ധി​ക്കു​ക.

    പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ള്‍ക്കും സ​ഞ്ചാ​രി​ക​ള്‍ക്കും ഉ​ള്‍പ്പെ​ടെ ഈ ​സൗ​ക​ര്യം ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗ​പ്പെ​ടു​ത്താ​ന്‍ സാ​ധി​ക്കും. സു​സ്ഥി​ര ഗ​താ​ഗ​ത സം​വി​ധാ​ന​ങ്ങ​ളെ പ്രോ​ത്സാ​ഹി​പ്പി​ക്കു​ക എ​ന്ന ല​ക്ഷ്യ​ത്തി​ന്റെ ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​യാ​ണി​ത്.

    TAGS:Oman Newselectric busFree Bus Ride
    News Summary - free electric bus rides in Muscat
