മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽ

Posted Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 11:04 AM IST
Updated Ondate_range 19 Nov 2025 11:04 AM IST
ബുറൈമി: ബുറൈമി ഗവർണറേറ്റിൽ മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി നാലുപേർ അറസ്റ്റിലായി. ഹെറോയിൻ, മരിജുവാന, ക്രിസ്റ്റൽ മെത്ത്, മയക്കുമരുന്ന് ഗുളികകൾ എന്നിവ പ്രതികളിൽനിന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു.
പിടിയിലായ നാലുപേരും ഏഷ്യൻ വംശജരാണ്. ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഫോർ കോംപാറ്റിങ് ഡ്രഗ്സ് ആൻഡ് സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് സബ്സ്റ്റൻസസ് വിഭാഗമാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. ഇവക്കെതിരായ നിയമനടപടി പൂർത്തിയാക്കിവരുകയണെന്ന് അധികൃതർ അറിയിച്ചു.
