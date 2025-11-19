Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:04 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 19 Nov 2025 11:04 AM IST

    മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽ

    മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി നാലുപേർ പിടിയിൽ
    ബു​റൈ​മി: ബു​റൈ​മി ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യി. ഹെ​റോ​യി​ൻ, മ​രി​ജു​വാ​ന, ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പ്ര​തി​ക​ളി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ നാ​ലു​പേ​രും ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ വം​ശ​ജ​രാ​​ണ്. ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഫോ​ർ കോം​പാ​റ്റി​ങ് ഡ്ര​ഗ്സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​ക്കെ​തി​രാ​യ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി​വ​രു​ക​യ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    DrugsFour people arrested
    Four people arrested with drugs
