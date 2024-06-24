Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_right220 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:24 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 24 Jun 2024 1:24 AM GMT

    220 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹഷീ​ഷു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    220 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹഷീ​ഷു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    cancel
    camera_alt

    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല്​ വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ശ​ർ​ഖി​യ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ്​ ചെ​യ്തു. 220 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ഹഷീഷു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​രാ​ണ്​ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​ത്. നാ​ർ​ക്കോ​ട്ടി​ക്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്‌​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ് ക​ൺ​ട്രോ​ൾ ഡി​പ്പാ​ർ​ട്ട്‌​മെ​ന്‍റ് സൂ​ർ വി​ലാ​യ​ത്തി​ൽ​നി​ന്നാ​ണ്​ ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടു​ന്ന​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന്​ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ്​ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:Oman NewsArrest
    News Summary - Four foreigners arrested with more than 220 kg of hashish
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X
    sidekick