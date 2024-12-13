Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    13 Dec 2024 7:45 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 13 Dec 2024 7:45 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലേ​ക്ക് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ട​ത്താ​ൻ ശ്ര​മി​ച്ച നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. 2,100ല​ധി​കം ഖാ​റ്റ് മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് പൊ​തി​ക​ളു​മാ​യി അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ ദോ​ഫാ​ർ ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റ് പൊ​ലീ​സി​ന്‍റെ നേ​തൃ​ത്വ​ത്തി​ലു​ള്ള കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ർ​ഡ് ആ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്.

    പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ​ക്കെ​തി​രെ നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പു​രോ​ഗ​മി​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

