Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 5:55 AM GMT
Updated Ondate_range 7 Dec 2024 5:55 AM GMT
2,400ൽ അധികം പാക്കറ്റ് ഖാട്ട് മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായി നാല് വിദേശികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Four foreigners arrested with drugs
മസ്കത്ത്: മയക്കുമരുന്നുമായെത്തിയ നാല് വിദേശികളെ റോയല് ഒമാന് പൊലീസ് ദോഫാര് ഗവര്ണറേറ്റില്നിന്ന് അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തു. തീരത്തിനടുത്തുള്ള ബോട്ടില്നിന്ന് കോസ്റ്റ് ഗാര്ഡ് പൊലീസാണ് പ്രതികളെ പിടികൂടിയത്. അറബ് പൗരത്വമുള്ളവവരാണ് അറസ്റ്റിലായവർ. 2,400ൽ അധികം പാക്കറ്റ് ഖാട്ട് മയക്ക് മരുന്ന് കണ്ടെടുത്തു. നിയമ നടപടികള് പൂര്ത്തിയായി വരികയാണെന്ന് അധികൃതര് അറിയിച്ചു.
Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated
Subscribe to our Newsletter
By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.
Thank You!
Your subscription means a lot to us
Still haven't registered? Click here to Register
Next Story