Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 5:55 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 7 Dec 2024 5:55 AM GMT

    2,400ൽ അധി​കം പാ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഖാ​ട്ട് മ​യ​ക്കുമരു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യെ​ത്തി​യ നാ​ല് വി​ദേ​ശി​ക​ളെ റോ​യ​ല്‍ ഒ​മാ​ന്‍ പൊ​ലീ​സ് ദോ​ഫാ​ര്‍ ഗ​വ​ര്‍ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. തീ​ര​ത്തി​ന​ടു​ത്തു​ള്ള ബോ​ട്ടി​ല്‍നി​ന്ന് കോ​സ്റ്റ് ഗാ​ര്‍ഡ് പൊ​ലീ​സാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. അ​റ​ബ് പൗ​ര​ത്വ​മു​ള്ള​വ​വ​രാ​ണ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റി​ലാ​യ​വ​ർ. 2,400ൽ അ​ധി​കം പാ​ക്ക​റ്റ് ഖാ​ട്ട് മ​യ​ക്ക് മ​രു​ന്ന് ക​ണ്ടെ​ടു​ത്തു. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ള്‍ പൂ​ര്‍ത്തി​യാ​യി വ​രി​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ര്‍ അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    TAGS:DrugsOman NewsArrest
