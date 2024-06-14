Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 8:51 AM GMT
    Updated On
    date_range 14 Jun 2024 8:51 AM GMT

    സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മൊ​ത്ത മ​ത്സ്യ​മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന് നാ​ല്​ ദി​വ​സം അ​വ​ധി

    Eid ul Adha
    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്​: ബ​ലി​പെ​രു​ന്നാ​ളി​നോ​ട​നു​ബ​ന്ധി​ച്ച്​ നാ​ലു ദി​വ​സ​ത്തേ​ക്ക് സെ​ൻ​ട്ര​ൽ മൊ​ത്ത മ​ത്സ്യ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റി​ന്​ അ​വ​ധി​യാ​യി​രി​ക്കു​മെ​ന്ന്​ കാ​ർ​ഷി​ക, മ​ത്സ്യ​ബ​ന്ധ​ന, ജ​ല​വി​ഭ​വ മ​ന്ത്രാ​ല​യം അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു.

    ജൂ​ൺ 16 മു​ത​ൽ 19 വ​രെ​യു​ള്ള ദി​വ​സ​ങ്ങ​ളി​ലാ​ണ്​ അ​വ​ധി ന​ൽ​കി​യി​രി​ക്കു​ന്ന​ത്. ജൂ​ൺ 20 ന്​ ​പ​തി​വു​പോ​ലെ മാ​ർ​ക്ക​റ്റ്​ തു​റ​ന്നു​ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കും.

    TAGS:Eid Holiday
    News Summary - Four days holiday for Central Wholesale Fish Market
