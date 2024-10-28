Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
    28 Oct 2024 1:20 AM GMT
    28 Oct 2024 1:20 AM GMT

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്നു​മാ​യി നാ​ലു​പേ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് കൈ​വ​ശം​വെ​ച്ച​തി​ന് നാ​ലു​പേ​രെ തെ​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്തു. നാ​ല് ഏ​ഷ്യ​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി​ക​ളെ​യാ​ണ് പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. ഇ​വ​രി​ൽ​നി​ന്ന് 18 കി​ലോ​യി​ല​ധി​കം ക്രി​സ്റ്റ​ൽ മെ​ത്ത്, ഹ​ഷീ​ഷ്, 3,000 സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ൾ എ​ന്നി​വ പി​ടി​ച്ചെ​ടു​ത്തു.

    വ​ട​ക്ക​ൻ ബാ​ത്തി​ന പൊ​ലീ​സു​മാ​യി സ​ഹ​ക​രി​ച്ച് ആ​ന്റി നാ​ർ​കോ​ട്ടി​ക് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്‌​സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ​സ് വി​ഭാ​ഗ​മാ​ണ് ഇ​വ​രെ പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ​ത്. നി​യ​മ​ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​ക്കു​ക​യാ​ണെ​ന്ന് അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ വ്യ​ക്ത​മാ​ക്കി.

    TAGS:DrugsCrime NewsOman News
