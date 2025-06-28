Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
45 കിലോ ഹെറോയിനുമായി നാല് അഫ്ഗാനികൾ പിടിയിൽtext_fields
News Summary - Four Afghans arrested with 45 kg of heroin
മസ്കത്ത്: 45 കിലോ ഹെറോയിനും സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് ഗുളികകളുമായി നാല് അഫ്ഗാൻ പൗരന്മാർ പിടിയിലായി.
മത്ര ഗവർണറേറ്റിലെ ബീച്ചിൽ നിന്നാണ് പ്രതികൾ പിടിയിലായതെന്ന് റോയൽ ഒമാൻ പൊലീസ് അറിയിച്ചു. കടത്താനും ഉപയോഗിക്കാനും ലക്ഷ്യമിട്ടായിരുന്നു മയക്കുമരുന്ന് കൈവശം വെച്ചതെന്നും അധികൃതർ പറഞ്ഞു.
ജനറൽ ഡയറക്ടറേറ്റ് ഫോർ കോംബാറ്റിങ് ഡ്രഗ്സ് ആൻഡ് സൈക്കോട്രോപിക് സബ്സ്റ്റൻസസാണ് പ്രതികളെ അറസ്റ്റ് ചെയ്തത്. നിയമ നടപടികൾ പൂർത്തിയായിവരുകയാണ്.
