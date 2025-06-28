Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 28 Jun 2025 10:24 AM IST

    45 കി​ലോ ഹെ​റോ​യി​നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് അ​ഫ്ഗാ​നി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ

    45 കി​ലോ ഹെ​റോ​യി​നു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് അ​ഫ്ഗാ​നി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ൽ
    പി​ടി​കൂ​ടി​യ മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന്

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: 45 കി​ലോ ഹെ​റോ​യി​നും സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് ഗു​ളി​ക​ക​ളു​മാ​യി നാ​ല് അ​ഫ്ഗാ​ൻ പൗ​ര​ന്മാ​ർ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യി.

    മ​ത്ര ഗ​വ​ർ​ണ​റേ​റ്റി​ലെ ബീ​ച്ചി​ൽ നി​ന്നാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ൾ പി​ടി​യി​ലാ​യ​തെ​ന്ന് റോ​യ​ൽ ഒ​മാ​ൻ പൊ​ലീ​സ് അ​റി​യി​ച്ചു. ക​ട​ത്താ​നും ഉ​പ​യോ​ഗി​ക്കാ​നും ല​ക്ഷ്യ​മി​ട്ടാ​യി​രു​ന്നു മ​യ​ക്കു​മ​രു​ന്ന് കൈ​വ​ശം വെ​ച്ച​തെ​ന്നും അ​ധി​കൃ​ത​ർ പ​റ​ഞ്ഞു.

    ജ​ന​റ​ൽ ഡ​യ​റ​ക്ട​റേ​റ്റ് ഫോ​ർ കോം​ബാ​റ്റി​ങ് ഡ്ര​ഗ്‌​സ് ആ​ൻ​ഡ് സൈ​ക്കോ​ട്രോ​പി​ക് സ​ബ്സ്റ്റ​ൻ​സ​സാ​ണ് പ്ര​തി​ക​ളെ അ​റ​സ്റ്റ് ചെ​യ്ത​ത്. നി​യ​മ ന​ട​പ​ടി​ക​ൾ പൂ​ർ​ത്തി​യാ​യി​വ​രു​ക​യാ​ണ്.

    TAGS:DrugOman NewsHeroinarrestedAfghans
    News Summary - Four Afghans arrested with 45 kg of heroin
