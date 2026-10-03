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Madhyamam
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    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ വി.പി

    സലാല: മലപ്പുറം ജില്ലയിലെ കൊളകുത്ത് കണ്ടായിപ്പാടം സ്വദേശി വലിയ പീടിയേക്കൽ അബ്ദുറഹ്മാൻ വി.പി. (65) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹാസിക്കിലും ഇത്തീനിലുമായി പതിനഞ്ച് വർഷത്തോളം സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്നു. അഞ്ച് വർഷം മുമ്പാണ് പ്രവാസ ജീവിതം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്.ഭാര്യ സുഹറ, മക്കൾ ഷുഹൈബ്, സുഫൈൽ , ലബീബ.മൊയ്തീൻ ഹാസിക്ക് , ബുഷൈർ സലാല എന്നിവരാണ് ബന്ധുക്കൾ. മൃതദേഹം ഇളന്നുമ്മൽ ജുമ മസ്ജിദ് ഖബറിസ്ഥാനിൽ മറവ് ചെയ്തു.

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    News Summary - Former Salalah Expatriate Passes Away in Native Town
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