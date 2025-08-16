Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 3:52 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 16 Aug 2025 3:52 PM IST

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    സലാല: സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി കണ്ണൂർ സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി.കൂടാളിയിലെ കുംഭത്ത് താമസിക്കുന്ന കണ്ണാടിപ്പറമ്പ് തിരുമംഗലത്ത് ബാലൻ (71) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. ശ്വാസതടസ്സത്തെ തുടർന്ന് ആശുപത്രിയിലായിരുന്നു. സലാലയിലെ റൈസൂത്ത് സിമൻ്റ് കമ്പനിയിൽ 31 വർഷക്കാലം പാക്കിങ് ഓപ്പറേറ്റർ ആയിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: വരയിൽ ലീല. മക്കൾ: ലിബിന, ലിബിൻലാൽ.മൃതദേഹം പയ്യാമ്പലത്ത് സംസ്കരിക്കും.

    TAGS:expatriateOman Newskannur nativesalalah
