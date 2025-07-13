Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
profile-avator
notify
    proflie-avatar
    Login
    exit_to_app
    exit_to_app
    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightസലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 13 July 2025 7:21 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 13 July 2025 7:21 PM IST

    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    text_fields
    bookmark_border
    സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    cancel

    സലാല: ദീർഘകാലം സലാല സനായിയ്യയിൽ കാർപെന്‍ററി ഷോപ്പ് നടത്തിയിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം കുറ്റിച്ചൽ സുധാഭവനലെ രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (73) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ശ്വാസം തടസ്സം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചയുടനെ മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.

    ഭാര്യ: സുധ. മകൾ: ഷീജ, സന്തോഷ് (സലാല).

    സംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച കുറ്റിച്ചലിൽ. സന്തോഷ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.

    Show Full Article
    Girl in a jacket

    Don't miss the exclusive news, Stay updated

    Subscribe to our Newsletter

    By subscribing you agree to our Terms & Conditions.

    Thank You!

    Your subscription means a lot to us

    Still haven't registered? Click here to Register

    TAGS:salalahObituary
    News Summary - Former pravasi in Salalah passes away
    Similar News
    Next Story
    X