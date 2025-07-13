സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Posted Ondate_range 13 July 2025 7:21 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 13 July 2025 7:21 PM IST
സലാലയിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
News Summary - Former pravasi in Salalah passes away
സലാല: ദീർഘകാലം സലാല സനായിയ്യയിൽ കാർപെന്ററി ഷോപ്പ് നടത്തിയിരുന്ന തിരുവനന്തപുരം കുറ്റിച്ചൽ സുധാഭവനലെ രാമചന്ദ്രൻ (73) നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഞായറാഴ്ച രാവിലെ ശ്വാസം തടസ്സം അനുഭവപ്പെട്ടതിനെ തുടർന്ന് അടുത്തുള്ള ആശുപത്രിയിൽ എത്തിച്ചയുടനെ മരിക്കുകയായിരുന്നു.
ഭാര്യ: സുധ. മകൾ: ഷീജ, സന്തോഷ് (സലാല).
സംസ്കാരം ബുധനാഴ്ച കുറ്റിച്ചലിൽ. സന്തോഷ് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് തിരിച്ചിട്ടുണ്ട്.
