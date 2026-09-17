മുൻ പ്രവാസി നിര്യാതനായി

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News Summary - Former expatriate passes away
മസ്കത്ത്: 34 വർഷത്തോളം ഒമാനിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂർ വേളുക്കര വെള്ളാങ്ങല്ലൂർ പട്ടേപാടം സ്വദേശി ചീനിക്കാപുറത്ത് വീട്ടിൽ അലി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഗുബ്രയിലെ കമ്പനിയിൽ ദീർഘകാലം ജോലി ചെയ്തിരുന്നു.പരേതനായ അബ്ദുൽ ഖാദറിന്റെയും പരേതയായ ആസിയയുടെയും മകനാണ്. ഭാര്യ: ലൈല. മക്കൾ: ജിഷിത, ജാസിർ. മരുമകൻ: മുജീബ്.സഹോദരങ്ങൾ: അബു, അബ്ദുറസാഖ്, ഒമാനിലെ പ്രമുഖ ഗായകനായ അബ്ദുൽ സത്താർ, ഐഷാബി, ജുമൈല, ഹഫ്സത്ത്. പരേതരായ സുഹറ, റഹ്മത്ത്.
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