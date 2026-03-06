Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    6 March 2026 10:00 AM IST
    Updated On
    6 March 2026 10:00 AM IST

    ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
     മുഹമ്മദ് സലീം

    മസ്കത്ത്: ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കൊല്ലം സ്വദേശി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. കൊല്ലം കോട്ടമുക്ക് പുതുവീട്ടിൽ പരേതനായ അലി അക്ബറിന്റെയും റിമിസ ബീവിയുടെയും മകൻ മുഹമ്മദ് സലീം (66) ആണ് മരിച്ചത്. 20 വർഷത്തോളം മസ്കത്ത് വിമാനത്താവളത്തിലെ ഡ്യൂട്ടി ഫ്രീ ഷോപ്പിലും ഒമാൻ എയർ കാർഗോ ഡിവഷനിലെ ജീവനക്കാരനായിരുന്നു. ചികിൽസയിലിരിക്കെ എറണാകുളം ലിസി ആശുപത്രിയിലാണ് മരണം. ഭാര്യ: യാസ്മിൻ. മക്കൾ: ആലിയ, അലീഷ. മരുമക്കൾ: അബ്ദുൽ ബാരി (അജീബ്), റിയാസ്.

    Death NewsOman NewsFormer expatriate
