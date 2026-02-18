Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Madhyamam
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 11:55 AM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 18 Feb 2026 11:55 AM IST

    ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

    ഒമാനിലെ മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
    അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം

    മ​സ്ക​ത്ത്: ഒ​മാ​നി​ലെ മു​ൻ പ്ര​വാ​സി തൃ​ശൂ​രി​ൽ നി​ര്യാ​ത​നാ​യി. മ​സ്ക​ത്തി​ൽ പ്ര​വ​ർ​ത്തി​ക്കു​ന്ന മൂ​സ അ​ബ്ദു​റ​ഹ്മാ​ൻ ക​മ്പ​നി​യി​ൽ ജി.​എം.​സി ഡി​വി​ഷ​നി​ലെ പാ​ർ​ട്സ് ഡി​വി​ഷ​ൻ ഹെ​ഡാ​യി സേ​വ​നം അ​നു​ഷ്ഠി​ച്ചി​രു​ന്ന കൊ​ടു​ങ്ങ​ല്ലൂ​ർ എ​റി​യാ​ട് കെ.​വി.​എ​ച്ച്.​എ​സി​ന് വ​ട​ക്ക് വ​ശം കൊ​മ്പ​ൻ ക​വ​ല​യി​ൽ താ​മ​സി​ക്കു​ന്ന പ​ടി​യ​ത്ത് കാ​ദ​ർ ഹാ​ജി മ​ക​ൻ അ​ബ്ദു​ൽ സ​ലാം (84) ആ​ണ് നാ​ട്ടി​ൽ മ​രി​ച്ച​ത്.

    ഭാ​ര്യ: എ​ട​വ​ന​ക്കാ​ട് വ​ട​ക്കേ​വീ​ട്ടി​ൽ സു​ഹ​റ ടീ​ച്ച​ർ. മ​ക്ക​ൾ: ഷി​യാ​സ്, സാ​ജി​ദ്, മൊ​യ്തീ​ൻ, ന​ജ്മ.

    TAGS:Oman NewsFormer expatriatehomelandgulf news malayalam
    News Summary - Former expatriate in Oman passes away in his homeland
