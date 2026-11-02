മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range
Updated Ondate_range
മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
bookmark_border
News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
സലാല: ദീർഘകാലം സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് അത്തോളി സ്വദേശി ശിവദാസൻ കെ.കെ. നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.1978 മുതൽ സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം 2020-ലാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്.ബിൽഡിങ് മെറ്റീരിയൽസ് ഹോൾ സെയിൽ മേഖലയിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി.ഭാര്യ: സാവിത്രി. മക്കൾ: ഷിഗിൽ, സബിത്, ശിവിൻ. മൃതദേഹം അത്തോളിയിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചു.
25% Off
Today's Edition is out
Want the complete newspaper?
Print Replica Crop & Save India & GCC Zoom in and zoom out
Click here for the full edition →
Use code SAVE25
Next Story