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Madhyamam
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    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മുൻ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി
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    സലാല: ദീർഘകാലം സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന കോഴിക്കോട് അത്തോളി സ്വദേശി ശിവദാസൻ കെ.കെ. നാട്ടിൽ നിര്യാതനായി. ഹൃദയാഘാതത്തെ തുടർന്നായിരുന്നു അന്ത്യം.1978 മുതൽ സലാലയിൽ പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന അദ്ദേഹം 2020-ലാണ് പ്രവാസം അവസാനിപ്പിച്ച് നാട്ടിലേക്ക് മടങ്ങിയത്.ബിൽഡിങ് മെറ്റീരിയൽസ് ഹോൾ സെയിൽ മേഖലയിലായിരുന്നു ജോലി.ഭാര്യ: സാവിത്രി. മക്കൾ: ഷിഗിൽ, സബിത്, ശിവിൻ. മൃതദേഹം അത്തോളിയിൽ സംസ്കരിച്ചു.

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    News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
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