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    Homechevron_rightGulfchevron_rightOmanchevron_rightമുന്‍ പ്രവാസി...
    Oman
    Posted On
    date_range 8 Jun 2026 2:06 PM IST
    Updated On
    date_range 8 Jun 2026 2:06 PM IST

    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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    മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി
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    മഹ്ബൂബ്

    മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): ഒമാനിലും ഖത്തറിലും ദീർഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂര്‍ മതിലകം സ്വദേശി മഹ്ബൂബ് (60)നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി. ഒമാനിലെ മത്രയില്‍ കച്ചവട രംഗത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു.പിന്നീട് ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് ജോലി മാറി പോവുകയായിരുന്നു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി വുക്ക സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖം മൂലം ചികിസിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മുംതാസ്, മക്കൾ: ഹസീബ്, നസീം

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    TAGS:Death NewsOman expatriateqatar ExpatriateObituary
    News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
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