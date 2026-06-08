മുന്‍ പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില്‍ നിര്യാതനായി

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exit_to_app
exit_to_app
Posted Ondate_range 8 Jun 2026 2:06 PM IST
Updated Ondate_range 8 Jun 2026 2:06 PM IST
മുന് പ്രവാസി നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായിtext_fields
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News Summary - Former expatriate dies in his homeland
മത്ര (മസ്കത്ത്): ഒമാനിലും ഖത്തറിലും ദീർഘകാലം പ്രവാസിയായിരുന്ന തൃശൂര് മതിലകം സ്വദേശി മഹ്ബൂബ് (60)നാട്ടില് നിര്യാതനായി. ഒമാനിലെ മത്രയില് കച്ചവട രംഗത്ത് പ്രവർത്തിച്ചിരുന്നു.പിന്നീട് ഖത്തറിലേക്ക് ജോലി മാറി പോവുകയായിരുന്നു. കുറച്ചുകാലമായി വുക്ക സംബന്ധമായ അസുഖം മൂലം ചികിസിലായിരുന്നു. ഭാര്യ: മുംതാസ്, മക്കൾ: ഹസീബ്, നസീം
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